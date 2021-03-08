Mvolo community demands reconstitution of autonomy

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Mvolo Community of Western Equatoria State is urging the national government to reconstitute back their autonomy.

This came in as a result of exclusivity in both state and national government portfolios according to the letter written by the community.

In the letter addressed to the Juba Monitor Newspaper and signed by the Mvolo community leader in Juba, the community kindly requested President Salva Kiir Mayardit to directly address their problem by giving back their autonomy.

The letter stressed that Mvolo County was given autonomous status by the Late. Dr. John Garang De Mabior in the year 2001.

“With this autonomous status Mvolo was directly administered and report to the central government by then. However, after the death of Dr. John Garang De Mabior in 2005, the status was withdrawn back and Mvolo has to be part of Western Equatoria State.”

In an interview with the Juba Monitor Newspaper, the chairperson of the Mvolo community in Juba Mr. Ahmed Morjan Stated that since appointment of national government portfolio, the community did not hear any of their members appointed.

“Since the appointment started, we did not hear any of our members being appointed,” Mr. Morjan complained.

He said the County was left out during the recent state appointment of which was the only hope left out for the people of Mvolo County.

The leader recalled that Mvolo community were part of the liberation movement, the SPLM/A.

William Dotik Juma, the Representative of the Mvolo intellectual group also urged the President to consider appointing their sons and daughters in the national government.

Juma added that the national government in particular should direct the governor to include Mvolo Community in his government in order to bridge the gap.