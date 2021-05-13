MUSLIMS-Mark Eid Al Fitr today

By Yiep Joseph

The Muslim Community in the country have expressed happiness during this year’s celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

According to the faithful, they appreciated the government for granting them freedom to celebrate their day with recognition and respect and declared as public Holiday.

Today marks the end of Ramadan which is a month of fasting and prayer.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Different believers expressed several views and happiness pertaining this big day in the Islamic faith.

Yousif Mohamad Ali, a trader in custom market mentioned that Eid al Fitr is a day of happiness and togetherness among Muslim brothers and other religions.

“This day is for happiness and Unity among us with our brothers who are not Muslims,so we need to embrace happiness and peace among ourselves,” Ali said.

He appreciated everyone who took part in fasting and urged them to keep their kind heart of togetherness and love that will result to peace during the celebrations.

“I really appreciate the Christians and other religions who gave us conducive environment during the time of fasting,” he said.

“During prayers we usually close our shops and pray and our brothers from other denomination respected us by giving us peaceful environment until we open our businesses later,” he added.

Elkumna Musa Ismail, a trader also called on Muslims to maintain their good behaviors during the celebration and urged them to forgive those who might have wronged them both directly and indirectly during and after the Ramadan.

“You have to behave well the same way you behaved during Ramadan, do not abuse people, don’t steal, don’t fight and don’t take what doesn’t belong to you,” Musasaid.

“Today evening if you are aMuslim please don’t go for night club, party and do not drink alcohol but just go and celebrate with your family or friends in good placesthat can’t let you to commit sins,” he added.

He called on the Muslims to respect and pay Zakat as it is meant to help those with limited or no resources.

“For us Muslims on Eid we have to be happy to pay Zakat before the Salat(prayers) since Allah wanted us to do it according to the Islamic teaching,” he added.

He appreciated the authorities and the government for granting them freedom to celebrate their day with recognition and respect as public Holiday.

However, Amina Shandia a trader in custom mentioned that the day is a dayfor happiness and called on fellow women in the Islamic faith to take good care of theirchildren during the celebration.

“During the celebration, fellow womenmust take good care of our kids by keeping them around us and make them celebrate with us at home,” Amina said.

She revealed that Eid Al Fitr is meant for peace and urged the Muslims to relate well with the other religious people,adding that Eid is to make everyone happy regardless of denomination.

“Today is a big day for us Muslims and it will be peaceful in the name of Allah and I call on our brothers from different religions to celebrate the day with us,” she said.