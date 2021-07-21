Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The Muslim Community in Yei River County of Central Equatorial State on Tuesday celebrated Eid-al-Adha.

Addressing the Muslim faithful at the freedom square, Yei County Commissioner Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said Eid-al-Adha was to recall the demonstration of the faith and love shown by Abraham to God by accepting to offer his only son as a sacrifice.

The Commissioner appreciated the Muslim Community for showing love, equality and development in Yei County.

“Eid Al Adha is a day that reminds us about the faith of Abraham which he showed to God when he wanted to sacrifice his own son to God. But God gave him a sheep to be used as the sacrifice because of his obedience and acceptance to offer his son to God,” Commissioner said.

He urged Christian and Muslims to coexist as one saying the spirit of hatred, tribalism and discrimination should be considered as a vice dividing people apart.

He believed that there was still existence of armed rebels in the bushes because of discrimination that contributed to suffering of citizens in the country.

The Secretary General of Islamic Council in Yei Ali Moga congratulated his fellow Muslims for reaching the Eid-al-Adha celebration.

He advised the community to share the little they have together with those who wished them peaceful celebration.

“Congratulation for reaching the celebration of Eid-al-Adha.I wish you blessings and peaceful celebration. Share the little you have with one another especially with the needy. I want to thank the Sheik for leading us in this celebration. We have learnt a lot of things,” Ali said.

He warned people to refrain from hating each other and urged the citizens to report issues of insecurity to the relevant authority.