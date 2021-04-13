Muslims begin fasting today

By Nema Juma

Today marks the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims will fast for 30days in order for them to abstain from pressure and pray to become closer to God.

Muslims will start from morning up to sunset, then the day will be broken with water and dates.

The month of Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in the Islamic culture, Muslims observe the month of Ramadan to mark Allah or God, gave the first chapter of the Quran to the prophet Mohammed in 610.

This month all Muslims will fast to abstain from pressure and pray to become closer to God, it is also the time for families to gather and celebrate.

In South Sudan, the common practice during Ramadan is fasting from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the suhur, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is the iftar.

Muslims also engage in increased prayer and charity during Ramadan.

Fasting is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.