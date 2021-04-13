jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 13th, 2021
HomeNewsMuslims begin fasting today
News

Muslims begin fasting today

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

Today marks the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims will fast for 30days in order for them to abstain from pressure and pray to become closer to God.

Muslims will start from morning up to sunset, then the day will be broken with water and dates.

The month of Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in the Islamic culture, Muslims observe the month of Ramadan to mark Allah or God, gave the first chapter of the Quran to the prophet Mohammed in 610.

This month all Muslims will fast to abstain from pressure and pray to become closer to God, it is also the time for families to gather and celebrate.

In South Sudan, the common practice during Ramadan is fasting from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the suhur, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is the iftar.

Muslims also engage in increased prayer and charity during Ramadan.

Fasting is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.

You Might Also Like

News

Police arrest armed criminals

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By MaborRiakMagok Police authorities in Alualuak Payam of Yirol West County, Lakes State confirmed that three notorious armed criminals have been arrested over the weekend. Speaking to Juba Monitor,the Police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam General Michael Mayor Malaak said the three criminals were known for carryingfrequent cattle raids and road ambushes in the area. “The criminals were captured during marriage ceremony.  So, I was called as security chief of Alualuak Payam and I managed to apprehend them,” he said. Inspector Malaak said despite the arrest of the most wanted...
error: Content is protected !!