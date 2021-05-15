Muslims appeal for peace in the country

By Bakindo Stephen

Muslims in Maridi County of Western Equatoria state during celebrate Eid el Fitir Mubarak at the freedom square which ended with call for permeate peace in the country.

Speaking during the celebration a leader of Muslims community in Maridi county, Imam Mohamed Adam Yusufsaid, “We are happy with the Christians and county authority for having celebrated Eid together but we call on to the government to bring permeate peace in this beautiful nation.”

“Today we are celebrating but our brothers in the other part of this nation arefighting eachother, today we still hear bloodshed in Yei, Malakal and other parts, so peace is paramount,” she said.

For his part the Leader of Sudanese community, Ibrahim Ali said, “I am happy for the cooperation here everyone is free to go to any Muslims home to enjoy the Eid and this is the time for forgiveness,”Ali said.