Murder suspects arrested in Juba

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that two suspects accused of killing two breastfeeding women in Akot Payam last month were arrested by security forces at Terekeka check-point near Juba last Friday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam, Michael Mayor Malaak saidthe two suspects were caught at place called Mabil check point, while they were trying to enter Juba for hiding.

“The two suspects are caught and arrested in Juba by security forces. They are not yet brought to Lakes State,” Said Gen. Malaak.

He urged the families of two breastfeeding mothers killed in AkotPayam, Rumbek East County to be patience and should not take law into their own hands.

The minister of cabinet affairs who is the acting minister of information and communication in Lakes State, Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit confirmed the arrest of two suspects alleged to have killed breastfeeding mothers.

“I have no clear information,but I heard that two suspects alleged to have killed breastfeeding mothers in Akot Payam have been arrested in Juba,said Deng.