Mundri, Maridi and Yambio road on rehabilitation

By Baraka John

Mundri-Maridi and Yambio road is being rehabilitated by Bangladesh Engineers Contingent.

The major road rehabilitation programmeaimsto improve security surveillance, enable traders and humanitarians to get food and aid to needy communities, and to build peace.

Major EkramulHaque. project engineer Mundri, Maridi said the Bangladesh contingent under UNMISS is tasked to rehabilitate 260 km of road, saying so far, the team has rehabilitated 160 km road from Mundri to Maridi.

“So, we are now heading towards Yambio after completing Mundri- Maridi road, we started the work in December 2020 and we have been tasked to finish the work in May before rain begins because during rainy season it is difficult to work. We are filling major pot holes with stones and applying marram on the road at the same time,”Maj. Haque told Juba monitor.

Maj. Haque said the big challengeis some sections of the road got dilapidated with deep pot holes caused by stagnant water and heavy downpour.

The Bangladesh engineer said road between Mundri and Maridi which is 110 km is now passable for tracks transiting goods. Big tracksspend one or twodaysto arrive from Mundri to Maridi before the road was rehabilitated.

In the past years truck drivers transiting goods from Juba or Uganda to Western Equatoria faced lots of challenges on the road to deliver goods to their expected destination. Some truck drivers said it could take months before arriving in Yambio.

However, according to the UNMISS engineering team the 84miles road section between Maridi and Yambiois badly damaged which might go beyond the deadline of the project.