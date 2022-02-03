Multiple tariffs scare investors-Dhieu

By Bida Elly David

The National Ministry of Investment earlier this week, underscored that foreign and domestic investors were scared and worried amid multiple tariffs levied on their enterprises by the tax authorities in the Country.

This came during a press conference held to address malpractice issues in regard to Investment Certificate forgery by some personalities in the Ministry.

Speaking to Journalists,the National Minister of Investment Dhieu Mathok Diing underscored that the findings carried out by the research team delegated by the Ministry months ago showed that 28 lists of taxes levied on domestic and foreign investors by the local and state tax authorities in the Country have been noticed.

‘’Last time, our researchers went to the market and raised more than 28 lists of taxes levied on businesses by the local and the state tax authorities which was really too much in this Country,’’ Dhieu added

He said that the collection of multiple taxes from the investors affected the government’s revenues since it was one of the sectors towards economic empowerment within national income measurement.

Furthermore, he stressed that the ministry of investment in conjunction with the ministry of finance has taken into consideration remedies to the issues affecting investors in the Country through financial reform management.

‘’Due to the challenges faced by the investors and traders in regard to the multiple tariffs, ministry of investment in conjunction with the national ministry of finance through the help of Dr. James WaniIgga, the VP for economic cluster and the financial reform management, we are working towards addressing the matters’’ Dhieu underscored

However, Dheiu reiterated that mitigating cost of tariffs on most foreign investments would make investors to build trust and continue to generate revenues to the government, thus improving the economic sector in the Country.

‘’We want to make ourselves attracted to the foreigners to build trust in us. We don’t want to chase them away. When they feel that they are not fairly safe in this country, they will go away and look for opportunities in other countries’’ He reiterated

He finally urged the State and local tax authorities to use a positive mechanism towards tax collection.