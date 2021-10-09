Multi-stakeholders position paper on Transitional Justice Mechanisms

By John Agok

South Sudanese Citizens drawn from the academia, politicians, government officials, Civil Society, Women leaders, youth groups and faith-based leaders; and fellow Africans from the Continent yesterday convened athree day conference. under the theme “Multi-Stakeholders” Workshop on Citizens Perspective on Transitional Justice Mechanism with support from Trust Africa in partnership with African Union Commission and Centre for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice

In the closing remarks, Beny Gideon the Commissioner ofSouth Sudan Human Rights Commission speaking on behalf of both government and others as the guest of honor told the participants that Transitional Justice comes into term with legacy of the past and there should be a political will from the government of the day to embrace the resolutions and expedite the implementations of Chapter Five of R-ARCISS.

Gideon also applauded the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs for establishing the Technical Committee and putting in place all the Mechanisms consistent with Chapter V of the peace agreement.

“I really appreciate tangible efforts exerted by our National Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Justice Ruben Madol in establishing the mechanisms especially “ the Technical Committee” which will expedite the implementation process”, he said.

Nevertheless, Jackeline Nasiwa the Ex. Director of the Center for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice, cited the passion of Africans converging together in forging a way forward in creating Transitional Justice Movement in Africa. She urged participants to have in heart , souls, mind, and the spirit of togetherness as it is vital for all Africans’ prosperity.

“I urge all of us Africans to have passion in our hearts, Souls and Mind on Transitional Justice Mechanisms in redressing the past. This will only make us to prosper together as Africans in our various Countries. Let’s have harmony , because , there is no way you can have “a good sleep night” while our neighbours, sisters and brothers are having sleepless night”, she underscored.

Nasiwa remained committed to engage other developmental partners and the government in ensuring that the process can be completed to relieve people affected by the conflict from trauma healing and other post-conflict developmental aspects.

“I know we are all here in this nice “Pyramid Hotel” but our people are suffering outside there, especially the flood affected people who are indire-situation and need a peaceful atmosphere and stress-free environment. It is our collective responsibility to protect and provide them both with moral and material support in this critical point”, she concluded.

Chapter V as embodied in R-ARCISS consists of three mechanisms per agreed Principles for Transitional Justice in sections 5.1.1, 5.1.1.2 and 5.1.1.3 respectively. The Government is to establish two commissions namely; Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH) Compensation and Reparation Authority (CRA) and an independent Hybrid Judicial body known as Hybrid Court of South Sudan (HCSS)

The legislation referred to in Article 5.1.1 above, shall clearly define the mandate and jurisdiction of the three institutions including but not limited to participation in the selection of their respective members.