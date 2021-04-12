Much needed reforms in Juba’s chaotic Public transport system [Part 2]

By Amargira James Kadanya

The transport system in Juba and more broadly, the whole of South Sudan lacks a regulatory stance that streamlines all activities within the sector, identifying challenges, and lastly finding durable solutions. Having identified the main components of the whole sector, the much-needed reforms we all anticipate for can be realized after analyzing common traits and behavioral features of each of the various key players; being the drivers, cyclists and tricyclists.

The manner in which almost everything in the business world in South Sudan has taken a mimicking stance to its counterparts in East Africa and Uganda in particular is alarming and absurd. The taxi sector within the mainstream public transport system is also a business. Not only have we opted to import RHD cars in large numbers from Uganda, but also our own drivers have opted to behave like their Ugandan fellows. Owing to the money-making nature of the taxi business, time is a very crucial factor for the drivers, who end up misbehaving a lot on the road in the due course of attempting to ferry more passengers, in a very short period of time.

Acting with a very thorough taste for money, taxi drivers have not been involved in minor altercations with other road users, or more so, traffic police. The above ordeal signifies to us that fixing loops within the sector begins with assisting these drivers to change their mentality, and helping them learn how to associate with other road users as well. The common Toyota Hiace taxi is subjected to massive over-loading, poor mechanical condition but not over-speeding, over-taking and lane switching along less congested streets.

The above are set of issues that the taxi drivers need to be assisted with in order to clean up the public transport system. Within Juba’s chaotic traffic, there lies an increase in a new variety of large sized buses mostly being Toyota Coasters to a larger extent and the less prominent Hyundai and Nissan types are visible as well. These are the most decent of all public buses and vans, owing to the fact that most of them are Left hand drive; LHD. This protects passengers from avoidable accidents since the exit door is on the right of the vehicle, not like the much smaller RHD taxis which always expose the public to danger.

Having described the large sized buses as decent does not really make them seem perfect without any serious issues and challenges. They are plagued with over-congestion since the owners of the vehicles always wish to maximize profits. This takes us back to the fact that the COVID-19 protocols have been undermined by the business sector since many enterprises are still looking for a way of survival and remaining afloat. Apart from the problem of over-congestion, many of these buses are in poor and dire mechanical condition hence exposing passengers to harm incase of a fault in the braking system.

Having looked at the first two categories within the whole system, pondering upon their features and traits ,will surely provide solutions to the challenges facing the us. I urge the traffic police, Ministry of roads and bridges and other concerned parties to engage these drivers in training and rehabilitation sessions aimed at helping them learn how to be patient, interact with other road users and how to handle any altercations on the road in a peaceful and amicable manner. The issue of lane switching among taxi drivers should be addressed by regulating the importation of RHD cars and lastly creating a specific lane on the road meant for use by only public transport motorists.