Much done within 100 days of parliamentary business.

By NemaJuma

A member of Parliament representing constituency number four from Yei River County, who is also a designated chairperson of the standing specialized committee on information, Paul Yoane Bonju yesterday said that a lot of developments had been done ever since the parliament was reconstituted and there was hope to improve more on the achievements.

Bonju stated that, within the 100 days, they had managed to finalize the naming of the honorable members by various political parties starting from the SPLM as the ruling party, and the other colleagues from parties like SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP and FDs.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Bonju said that when they were sworn in, the first sitting of the house was on 30th August this year when the president delivered his national address before the members of the National legislature and later two committees were formed.

“The first committee which was to consider the speech of the president was headed by Professor George Mureng while the second committee which was to amend the conduct of business for the revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly was headed by Justice George Andrea Juma,”

He revealed that another committee headed by Deng TielAyuenKur was to look in to the conduct of business of National Legislature. “We have three committees to conducts business of the Revitalized TNLA, council of states and the third for the two houses. So these three committees’ were formed,” he added.

“In the previous parliament, we used to have 25 standing specialized committees but with the amendment of the conduct of business, the committees have now gone to 35 standing specialized committees, “ Bonju said.

He stated that, after the appointment of the chief whip last week, the house had to listen to two motions on the floods in Malakal County and Unity state and after the presentation of the two motions, members deliberated and later the house decided to summon a number of officials.

He however refuted the allegation circulating that the MPs were going for three months recess.