jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 19th, 2020
HomeNewsMTN sets nearly two months for network system upgrading
News

MTN sets nearly two months for network system upgrading

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Charles Lotara

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has set one and a half months for core network systems upgrading as the company seeks to improve on services delivery.

Last week, the cellular service provider announced that the upgrading of the core systems was commencing from 16th March to 30th April, 2020, warning that the smooth flow of services might be interrupted throughout the revamp process.

“During this period services might be impacted. We request for your patience as we try to improve our services,” part of the message widely delivered to subscribers read.

This is the longest and an unusual period of core systems upgrading being done by a telecommunication company and causing interruption in mobile data services.

Despite the already prevailing mobile network signal breakdown, MTN says it has taken precautionary measures to minimize the impact this could have on user experience.

The abnormal system upgrading left subscribers grappling with inconveniences including internet failure.

MTN has been in the midst of criticisms from subscribers over poor system functionality resulting to unreliable data services.

This step came just a few months after the data services provider flew into a crisis storm which saw disgruntled subscribers storming its offices over poor network connectivity, especially on smartphones.

“The network sometimes cuts off, especially when a person tries to make a phone call. We hope all will be okay upon the completion of their core systems upgrading,” a subscriber who identified himself as Christopher told City Review.

MTN did not specify when and under what circumstances service delivery can disturbance and efforts to get comments from MTN Communication Director Stephen James were fruitless.

 Meanwhile, MTN has been instrumental in shaping the developmental affairs of the country. Upon the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity last month, MTN offered data free data bundles worth 100MB to subscribers to celebrate the political breakthrough.

Formerly known as M-Cell, MTN is also the official football sponsor of South Sudan’s national team, the Bright Stars. The company has lobbied for subscribers to donate to the cause of football to facilitate the smooth running of its affairs, especially in times of international tournaments.   

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Ethiopian, Kenyan flights to be suspended if situation dictates

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon Flights from Ethiopia and Kenya will be suspended if the situation of coronavirus (COVID- 19) continues to escalate in the aforesaid countries, the Ministry of Health said. Kenya and Ethiopia have confirmed cases of coronavirus but flights have continued to land in Juba International Airport. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health suspended FLY Dubai and Egyptian Air over efforts to curb the escalation of Coronavirus from coming to South Sudan. Dr. Makur Matur Koryom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said that the suspension of Dubai...
News

Tonj County is calm after cattle raids

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Authorities in Tonj County of Warrap State confirmed that security situation in the area was normal after recent fighting among armed youth. Last week the armed youth in the area clashed with their neighboring Western Bahr el Ghazal State counterparts over cattle. Gabriel Awan Makuoch Secretary General for former Tonj State called on the armed youth from neighboring Western Bahr El Ghazal State to respect the prevailing peace in the country to pave ways for development. “We cannot achieve development without peace, we are tired of...
error: Content is protected !!