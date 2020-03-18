MTN sets nearly two months for network system upgrading

By Charles Lotara

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has set one and a half months for core network systems upgrading as the company seeks to improve on services delivery.

Last week, the cellular service provider announced that the upgrading of the core systems was commencing from 16th March to 30th April, 2020, warning that the smooth flow of services might be interrupted throughout the revamp process.

“During this period services might be impacted. We request for your patience as we try to improve our services,” part of the message widely delivered to subscribers read.

This is the longest and an unusual period of core systems upgrading being done by a telecommunication company and causing interruption in mobile data services.

Despite the already prevailing mobile network signal breakdown, MTN says it has taken precautionary measures to minimize the impact this could have on user experience.

The abnormal system upgrading left subscribers grappling with inconveniences including internet failure.

MTN has been in the midst of criticisms from subscribers over poor system functionality resulting to unreliable data services.

This step came just a few months after the data services provider flew into a crisis storm which saw disgruntled subscribers storming its offices over poor network connectivity, especially on smartphones.

“The network sometimes cuts off, especially when a person tries to make a phone call. We hope all will be okay upon the completion of their core systems upgrading,” a subscriber who identified himself as Christopher told City Review.

MTN did not specify when and under what circumstances service delivery can disturbance and efforts to get comments from MTN Communication Director Stephen James were fruitless.

Meanwhile, MTN has been instrumental in shaping the developmental affairs of the country. Upon the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity last month, MTN offered data free data bundles worth 100MB to subscribers to celebrate the political breakthrough.

Formerly known as M-Cell, MTN is also the official football sponsor of South Sudan’s national team, the Bright Stars. The company has lobbied for subscribers to donate to the cause of football to facilitate the smooth running of its affairs, especially in times of international tournaments.