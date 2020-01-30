MTN restores network in conflict-affected areas

By: Peter Gatkuoth

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) is set to restore services in the conflict-affected zones across the country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview, Manager of Customers Experience and Brands, Viriginia Chitengu Rice, said MTN ended 2019 with restoration of up to 57 boosters and 30 sites upgraded from 2G to 3G.

“This was targeted in areas that had been shut down and had no connectivity for more than 4 years and some sites were newly built in areas with no connectivity. Towns like Chikudum in Kapoeta and Bentiu that had no mobile connection for 4 years were connected to the rest of the world through the restoration of services by MTN,” Chitengu said.

She added that as part of MTN South Sudan’s vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN has continued to embark on a site building and site restoration exercise.

“This plan continues in 2020 and so far in January we have restored 13 sites that were shut down and built 7 new sites making a total of 20. These sites are in Bentiu, Yambio, Mundri, Yei, Amadi, Tonji, Juba and Wau. Bentiu’s network restoration is a landmark rollout for MTN who switched off operations in the region since 2016,”she stated.

However the MTN South Sudan’s Chief Finance Officer, Lily Zondo said MTN strives to deliver quality services to keep the citizens connected with the rest of the world.

“MTN will continue to restore sites that were shut down in 2016 and build new sites in order to improve the network experience and connect the people of South Sudan. MTN believes in being a good business that does good, and in being part of the long-term solutions needed for South Sudan to prosper.

“We’re proud to work together to create a better South Sudan. This is the core of our strategy to become the digital operator in South Sudan,” Zondo stressed.

Meanwhile, the telecommunication has repeatedly come under criticisms for poor internet service delivery. Subscribers have raised multiple complaints over slow internet connectivity, unjustified bundle consumption, and terrible customer care services.

MTN South Sudan started operations in South Sudan in 2011 and offers services in Voice, Data, SMS and Enterprise services. Since then, the company supported the digital evolution of the country and continues to expand its services throughout the country. MTN South Sudan is a subsidiary of the MTN Group, a multinational telecoms company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa and with operations in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.