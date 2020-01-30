jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 31st, 2020
HomeNewsMTN restores network in conflict-affected areas
News

MTN restores network in conflict-affected areas

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By: Peter Gatkuoth

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) is set to restore services in the conflict-affected zones across the country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview, Manager of Customers Experience and Brands, Viriginia Chitengu Rice, said MTN ended 2019 with restoration of up to 57 boosters and 30 sites upgraded from 2G to 3G.

“This was targeted in areas that had been shut down and had no connectivity for more than 4 years and some sites were newly built in areas with no connectivity. Towns like Chikudum in Kapoeta and Bentiu that had no mobile connection for 4 years were connected to the rest of the world through the restoration of services by MTN,” Chitengu said.

She added that as part of MTN South Sudan’s vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN has continued to embark on a site building and site restoration exercise.

“This plan continues in 2020 and so far in January we have restored 13 sites that were shut down and built 7 new sites making a total of 20. These sites are in Bentiu, Yambio, Mundri, Yei, Amadi, Tonji, Juba and Wau. Bentiu’s network restoration is a landmark rollout for MTN who switched off operations in the region since 2016,”she stated.

However the MTN South Sudan’s Chief Finance Officer, Lily Zondo said MTN strives to deliver quality services to keep the citizens connected with the rest of the world.

 “MTN will continue to restore sites that were shut down in 2016 and build new sites in order to improve the network experience and connect the people of South Sudan. MTN believes in being a good business that does good, and in being part of the long-term solutions needed for South Sudan to prosper.

“We’re proud to work together to create a better South Sudan. This is the core of our strategy to become the digital operator in South Sudan,” Zondo stressed.

Meanwhile, the telecommunication has repeatedly come under criticisms for poor internet service delivery. Subscribers have raised multiple complaints over slow internet connectivity, unjustified bundle consumption, and terrible customer care services.

 MTN South Sudan started operations in South Sudan in 2011 and offers services in Voice, Data, SMS and Enterprise services. Since then, the company supported the digital evolution of the country and continues to expand its services throughout the country. MTN South Sudan is a subsidiary of the MTN Group, a multinational telecoms company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa and with operations in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

No confidence: IDPs await real peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Kidega Livingstone The Internally Displaced Persons in Mudri called on the parties to the agreement to fast-track the peace implementation process amid a worsening living condition. Susan Abraham,   a mother of two in the camp said durable peace would allow her and many others to return home. She described the condition in the camp as “terrible” because of lack of food and other health-threatening conditions. “Living conditions in the camp have worsened because we haven’t received any food assistance since July last year or any land where we can...
News

Radio Emmanuel Director summoned

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Elia Joseph Loful Radio Emmanuel Director Fr. Santino Lounoi was yesterday called by the state security personnel to explain a statement asked by the caller. According to Fr. Santino, he said the issue arose when a caller asked to know how to join security recruitment. “It was in the morning when we were having morning show. One of the caller asked how can I join national security,” he explained. He said the radio was hosting the Area team leader for Joint Military Committee in the state to ask him...
error: Content is protected !!