MTN Network resumes operations in Bentiu

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The MTN Network has resumed its operations in Bentiu, this is according to the citizens of Bentiu.

Speaking to Juba Monitor over the phone yesterday, John Mut Bawar, a business man in Bentiu said they were very happy with MTN for extending its operations again.

“I am now having accesses to chat with my customers, relatives and friends in the diaspora that have not been there before.

We are also able to communicate with people in Uganda, Kenya and different parts of the world through MTN internet and phone calls,” Bawar said.

He added that people in Bentiu were celebrating MTN Telecommunication Company and welcome it back with all their hearts adding that in the previous days they have been suffering due to lack of network in their area.

Bawar stated that he believes that communication could reduce violence in the community.

“We are now able communicate with one another and report any violence that may occur. This will reduce the insecurity in the country and makes work easier,” he stated.

Meanwhile Nyajima Chan, a resident in Bentiu said ever since the conflict started people have not been communicating with their relatives and friends because most of them ran to different locations and nobody knew whether they were alive.

“With MTN network, we are able to communicate with people whom we lost contact since the crisis and I am now free to talk with my mother and know how they are doing,” she stressed.

MTN Telecommunication has spent six years without operation in Bentiu due to the conflict that erupted in 2013. It suspended it setup in 2014.