MTN launches school material donation in CES.

By Lodu William Odiya

Mobile Telecommunication Network in South Sudan (MTN) yesterday launched school materials donation in Central Equatorial State.

Speaking during the launch at Luri Rokwe Primary School in New Site, the Head of Human Resource and Cooperate Services in South Sudan,Helda Bitali Aburi, said that MTN do not only sell airtime but part of its work is to make donations to the communities.

“We work with different pillars and Education is one of them and we are so delighted that we also play a vital role as a partner in education” she said.

Mrs. Aburi said that it is not the first time for MTN to carry out the material donation in South Sudan.

“We have worked with many schools before and we have provided a good number of them with labs in order to equip the students with some ICT knowledge”. She said.

She said that giving this specific donation is just to help the pupils to cope with the current situationthe country is going through.

“Our donation consists of copy books which are divided among all the ten schools.We also gave out footballs and vuvuzelas’ to help them when they are having some physical exercises”, she said.

She however said that the donations also include Covid-19 materials like washing soaps, , facemasks, sanitizers and sanitary pads for the girls.

She further added that the other donations will be given to different schools that they had identified through their assessment.

Mrs. Aburi however revealed that ICT is their main focus next year.

“We as a telecom company will focus on providing ICT skills to students even at the University. It is very important because if we prepare students with ICT skills from now as we move through the digital transformation this will help them understand what technology means. It is also good when we talk about information security to enable them understand it at the early age.

She added that in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, they will be able to come up with a number of initiatives together. She stated thatthey were so glad that their humble donation would have a positive impact on those students whose families cannot afford.

However Mr. Peter Kon Waya, a Teacher at Luri Rokwe Primary School,appreciated the donation given by MTN adding that the pupils had problems with scholastic materials especially the orphans.

“If they could donate some books and pens or all the school materials, it would be good, we had problem of football but now it has been resolved, it is a big appreciation”, he said.

Flora a primary eight pupil at Luri Rokwe Primary School also appreciated MTN for donating sanitary pads to the girls.

“ If a girl comes to school and then her menstruation comes, the madam will give the girl water to bath, and then she will be given the pad to use it before going home “she said.

The launch was witnessed by representatives from Plan International and Youth Empowerment Organizations, Head Teachers from other schools including Giada Girls Primary School and Giada Boys Primary School.