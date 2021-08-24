MTN hands over cars, motorbikes to winners

By Bullen Bala &Atimaku Joan

As a gesture of gratitude of giving back to their customers, the South Sudan Mobile Telecom Network (MTN) Company has gifted four cars and three motorbikes to the winners of MTN Ashara.

In June this year, MTN launched its 10th anniversary celebration with a mega promotion ‘MTN Ashara.

The MTN Ashara startedfrom June 7th, 2021 and all recharges on MTN network above 1000 SSP would qualify to enter the promotion.

“MTN Ashara promotion is the biggest promotion in South Sudan. In recent memory and is our gesture of gratitude to our customers,” said Doe-Tamales Saint MTN South Sudan Chief Commercial Officer during the launch.

The company celebrated its 10th anniversary under the theme: “MTN@10 Growing Together”

Speaking during the handover ceremony yesterday in Juba, Reng Ajak Kur one of the winners of the MTN Ashara promotion expressed his happiness to the Company for giving such a promotion to its customers.

“I am happy and I can say thanks to MTN, congratulation for the colleagues that won the promotion,” Mr. Ajak Kur expressed.

He explained that it was really tough for him to go through, adding that he really worked hard to make sure his dream comes through.

“I used to load sometimes SSP 5,000 in a day, though sometimes less than that, but I will always make sure I load airtime for my communications and other things,” he revealed.

He however, encouraged public to try their luck adding that it was something true not like what people believednot to be truth.

Meanwhile,MTN South Sudan CEO Gordian Kyomukamosaid it is the MTN’s gesture of thankfulness for giving back to the customers.

“As you know MTN is celebrating its 10 years of its operationalization in the country, we thought that in one way we can involve our customers in celebration was this mega promotion,” he expressed.

He further revealed that, the company still have more cars, motorbikes, and other things meant for celebration.

He called on public to join the promotion so that they winthose items.

“By handing over these cars, we hope that people can see that really people are winning realcars, please participate and celebrate with us the 10 years MTN anniversary,” he added.

He added that “Our customers’ make us who we are and their participation in this promotion is our way of celebrating them.”

However, he reiterated MTN commitment to continuestriving for the highest standard of service to its customers, partners and stakeholdersin the country.

He continued that, over the decade, MTN South Sudan, have grown on innovated business partnerships, and sewed millions of customers saying that MTN is here to stay to serve the people of South Sudan.

She further promised continued investment in the Network expansion to different parts of the country. Connecting them to the rest of the world and bridging the digital divide.

“MTN has played and has to continue playing in the economic development and Digital transformation of South Sudan at 29% mobile penetration, there it still more work to be done.”