MSF experiences in South Sudan

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday MSF international President, Dr. Christos Christou held a press conference and briefed journalists on the activities MSF is doing in South Sudan. Dr. Christou said MSF did a lot of medical care to the people of South Sudan in various areas. They treated many people with different diseases including children under five year’s old. From January to March 2021, 7,479 people were hospitalized, out of which 3,532 were children under five years old. 22,400 people treated with malaria. 631 patients treated for malnutrition, including intensive feeding treatment. Addition to that there were large number of women treated with suspected urinary tract infections reflecting lack of safe drinking water. The above mentioned are just few amongst other treatment MSF provided in different locations.

The data showed people suffering in other parts of the country. We cannot deny that there are health challenges across the country. The government needed to do a lot together withorganizations supporting people of South Sudan in the health sector.

Sanitation in other areas are problems, people do not know how to take care of their health. They need health education from time to time. Nobody can do these than people working in institutions dealing with health issues like MSF.

Women need special consideration with the matter of sexual violence and diseases that are connected with sex. Some families have numbers of women; health services are become very poor which needs sever education. The above mentioned situation would improve if there was sustainable peace in all parts of the country.

The government would initiate health centers with qualifypersonnel to improve condition of the people in the states. Children who are suffering with malnutrition need to be taken seriously because they are the future of this country.

If the government do not take special consideration, it would affect them in future. We know how health is connected with the growth of human body right from the childhood.Among those children several of their parents are not educated, due to severe conflict in the country.

It is the responsibility of the governor in each state to look into the cases of heath. Dr. Christou also said MSF staff were getting challenges on health facilitations in those areas.However, ministry of health in each state should take the issuesseriously to reduce cases of death in the communities.

May God bless us all.