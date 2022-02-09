MPs told to put priority to food security

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The prominent activist, Edmund Yakani has urged the National parliamentarians to pay attention to raging hunger in parts of the country.

Mr. Yakani who is the Executive Director of Community Empowerment Progress Organization (CEPO) said the country is at the edge of famine due to violence associated to hostility among farmers and pastoralists.

He expressed his worrisome over the deadly silence of parliamentarians about the report which he described as ‘disturbing’ and ‘stressful’.

In a press release seen by Juba Monitor, Mr. Yakani stated that the communal conflicts in the country indicated a looming danger of food insecurity, human suffering and inadequate social services.

“The ongoing deadly communal violence associated revenging attacks and cattle raiding including growing frictions among the farmers and pastoralists in some parts of the country will all contribute for widening the food insecurity gap,” Yakani said.

“Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is seriously urging the parliamentarians to urgently act on these concerns if really they see them as posting danger and threats to the communities,’’ he added

He stressed that the continuing inter-communal violence had created starvation crimes on communities and as such, a measure to mitigate violence and establish accountability is required.

‘’It is better our lawmakers should intervene on these concerns urgently and strategically. … Fostering the application of rule of law and aiding proper police deployment to prevent possible continual violence’’ he noted.

“The nation will be taken by surprise if the lawmakers do not act now to exercise their constitutional oversight obligation for securing the communities from suffering due to the ongoing violence,” he lamented.

CEPO cited that they would lobby for partnership with lawmakers from the specialized committee on Peace and Reconciliation, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs for an urgent intervention.