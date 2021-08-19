MPs sittings to be held at Freedom Hall

By Tereza Jeremiah

Lawmakers would be holding sittings elsewhere as renovation works on the Parliament building also known as the August House would drag on.

Up to 550 and 100 members to the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) and 100 respectively inaugurated on Monday this week as the initial date fell on the martyrs Day, marking the start of fully functional legislative body of the coalition government implementing the 2018 peace agreement.

Speaking in exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the First Deputy Speaker of the R-TNLA, Nathaniel Oyet said the August House would be reserved off use till the reconstruction work was done.

“We will use any other hall when the parliamentarians are convocated since the August house is under development at the current movement,” said Nathaniel.

The members of the Reconstituted National Legislature were appointed from the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement including the Incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (ITGoNU), Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO), South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the Other Political Parties (OPP) and the SPLM former Detainees.

According to the Transitional Constitution, the National Legislature would hold its first sitting upon convocation by the president within thirty days.

In her inaugural speech to the newly appointed MPs, Jemma Nunu Kumba the Speaker of the R-TNLA said the assembly woulddevise ways to construct new building with enough space to accommodate members.

“We will look into possible way of providing office space to accommodate every honorable member and will investigate and see how to construct a new building to have the National Legislative Assembly,” she remarked during the swearing in of the MPS early this month.

According media reports, A.F.K Concept Ltd, a Lebanese company, started renovations on the Parliament building in 2019. Paul Yoane Bonju,the then Chairperson of Information Committee stated renovation would last in not more than two and half months and that parliamentary sitting would temporally be held at the Freedom Hall.

The August House was said to have first beenconstructed in 1973 andlast renovated more than a decade ago.