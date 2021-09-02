MPs requested to open bank account.

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 2nd, 2021
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The speaker of National Legislature Assembly (NLA} Jemma Nunu Kumba gave directive to all Members of the Parliament (MPs} to open bank accounts where their monies would be deposited.  It could be good or bad for those who don’t want their money to be put in the banks. I am sure some members already had accounts in different banks while others will be for the first time opening an accounts. Living in the city or towns it is advisable to have accounts. You cannot keep money in the house where there is no safety.

In the speech Kumba didn’t specify which bank the MPs should use to open accounts; it means they can open in any bank. In developed countries nobody keeps money in the house. Money is banked and the system is clear to everybody. For our case, many people are not familiar with the banking system.

Several people keep money in the houses. That is why if fire break out the result is disastrous with heavy losses to the person and the government as well. Last month a boat caught fire near Juba International Airport. According to eye witnesses, there was money burnt with other properties. That was the disadvantages of transferring money by boat to another location. If it could be by banking system, nothing could happen to the transfer. The system introduced by Kumba, would reduce corruption in parliament.

I hope the system will continue to be introduced to other government institutions to distinguish between personal money and that which came into being in the wrong way. According to the directive by Kumba, MPs were given limited time. Those who will delay will not get their first installment payments in their accounts. How much to be deposited, was not revealed.

It is for the first time MPs were given that condition, I hope it is for their safety and guarantee of keeping money in abetter manner. I am sure nobody will follow them and accuse them for no reason.

May God bless us all.

Well done Mayor of City Council

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor I would like to congratulate Mayor of Juba City Council, Kalisto Ladu for the development he is doing.  Within short period of time, Ladu managed to open many internal roads within Juba City which is good move. I am sure many people are happy with the work he is doing as Mayor of Juba City. In any developmental aspect, road infrastructure is very important for vehicles to move and human beings.  Good roads promote business and reduce criminal activities in the country. The...
People of South Sudan should be calm

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days there is tension in the country and fear to the citizens on the issue of protest that was circulating on the streets and social media. It had caused fear to the citizens of this country which was not good. Some people have already said that they do not want protest and need to maintain peace in the country. I think their opinions are good, there is no need for violence, and other bad things which cannot help us to progress. Why...
Your culture is your dignity

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The title of this story was commonly used on the streets and occasions. Some communities were known through their cultures, the way they dressed, food, songs, dance and many others. There were groups of people moving to other countries with their cultures, for example Ethiopian community. Other nations would have shops selling clothes, food items and artifacts with writings. They felt at home when eating food prepared by them. Another example are Indians and Chinese, they have shops, if you go to Chinese...
African countries discussed health issues

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday African countries held online meeting to discuss health issues in general and Coronavirus pandemic in particular. It was general reports on issues of health in Africa and how to access health matters in 2021. It was agreed to promote health is to overcome challenges facing individual countries and keep health guidelines. Many challenges relating to health were noticed in African countries which made it difficult for other countries to do well in the field of health. The representative of South Sudan thanked...
