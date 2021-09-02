MPs requested to open bank account.

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The speaker of National Legislature Assembly (NLA} Jemma Nunu Kumba gave directive to all Members of the Parliament (MPs} to open bank accounts where their monies would be deposited. It could be good or bad for those who don’t want their money to be put in the banks. I am sure some members already had accounts in different banks while others will be for the first time opening an accounts. Living in the city or towns it is advisable to have accounts. You cannot keep money in the house where there is no safety.

In the speech Kumba didn’t specify which bank the MPs should use to open accounts; it means they can open in any bank. In developed countries nobody keeps money in the house. Money is banked and the system is clear to everybody. For our case, many people are not familiar with the banking system.

Several people keep money in the houses. That is why if fire break out the result is disastrous with heavy losses to the person and the government as well. Last month a boat caught fire near Juba International Airport. According to eye witnesses, there was money burnt with other properties. That was the disadvantages of transferring money by boat to another location. If it could be by banking system, nothing could happen to the transfer. The system introduced by Kumba, would reduce corruption in parliament.

I hope the system will continue to be introduced to other government institutions to distinguish between personal money and that which came into being in the wrong way. According to the directive by Kumba, MPs were given limited time. Those who will delay will not get their first installment payments in their accounts. How much to be deposited, was not revealed.

It is for the first time MPs were given that condition, I hope it is for their safety and guarantee of keeping money in abetter manner. I am sure nobody will follow them and accuse them for no reason.

May God bless us all.