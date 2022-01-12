MPs begin debate on Emolument and Privileges Bill

By Bida Elly David

Lawmakers have begun debate on the Emolument and Privileges Bill expected to address the grievances of the MPs in regards to benefits and allowances.

In her address to the lawmakers during the first reading of the bill yesterday, Jemma Nunu Kumba the Speaker of the Revitalized Transitional National legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), said the Emolument and Privileges Bill once passed, would improve the welfare of the MPs to live a dignified life.

“The major aim of this presentation is to settle privileges concerning allowances that parliamentarians are to receive,” she said

The chairperson of an ad-hoc parliamentary service commission, Gabriel Guot Guot said that the Emolument and Privileges Bill would provide a financial framework that defines and regulates emoluments, allowances and privileges of the members in the transitional National Legislative Assembly.

“This Bill provides a financial framework with the purpose of defining and regulating emoluments, allowances and privileges of the members in the transitional National Legislative Assembly in light of the authority conferred on the management board provided for by section 92 and 134 of the parliamentary service commission act 2014 to review the emolument and allowances of the members of the Transitional National Legislature (TNL),” he stated.

Guot explained that the Emolument and Privileges Bill was drafted in accordance with the provision of Article 17, sub-article 1 read together with schedule A 35 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 as amended read together with Section 92 and 134 of the Parliamentary service commission act 2014.

“The Emolument and Privileges Bill comprised of provision of a car loan with the amount of 50’000$ equivalent payable once to Member of Parliament during the national legislature, tax exemption, accommodation and sitting allowances and the responsibly for the payment shall do by parliamentary service commission as its effect,” he said.

Speaker Nunu also announced that the Finance and Planning Committee would present the budget on Monday for verification.

“The finance and planning committee should work hard to ensure that the budget is presented on Monday such that verification should be made,” she said.