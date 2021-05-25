MP condemned barbaric killing of humanitarian worker

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Uganda

Kim Gai Ruot member of East African parliament (MP) based in Arusha Tanzania told Juba Monitor on WhatsApp messaging that he learned the death of doctor Edward with deep sorrows and termed it “uncivilized killing” in Unity State.

“Dr. Louise has dedicated his entire life to saving the lives of the people of South Sudan selflessly. This act is a cowardice and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.”

“I equally want to seize this opportunity to condemn this act of madness and called on authorities to immediately bring the perpetrators to justice. Killing a human being is barbaric and should not be allowed to happen nor goes unpunished,” MP Ruot expressed.

He urged the South Sudanese nationals to respect the life of humanitarian workers as they deliver their services in the country.

According to a source in the state, the humanitarian worker who was killed, was working at Ganyiel Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCC) providing health services forwomen and children.