jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 14th, 2020
HomeNewsMP calls on gov’t to clear salary arrears
News

MP calls on gov’t to clear salary arrears

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Kitab A Unango

A Member of Parliament representing Wau at the National Parliament is calling on the national government to release outstanding salaries of state civil servants ahead of academic year 2020.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Education at the National Legislative Assembly, Simon Udomy said it would be difficult for parents to enroll their children in schools without receiving salaries.

Last year in 2019, members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly blocked presentation of 2019/2020 fiscal budget by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Salvatore Garang over delay of civil servants’ salaries for months.

However, government over the past months has made significant progress on clearing pending salaries of workers at both national and state levels.

Udom said State civil servants at the state level have gone nearly four months without salaries adding that has made living difficult to most of them and their family despite relative calm all over the country.

“There is peace now in Wau. All what have been happening like attacking and killing people in some parts of the state are no longer taking place. But the major problem facing people, especially those working with government is the issue of salaries,” Udom said.

“I am calling on the government to release salaries to make people happy and so that they can register their children in school,” he added.

Speaking on phone over the weekend from capital Wau, Udom pointed out that the members of his constituency demanded for retention of 32 states.

“Wau people and my constituency in particular are happy with the current 32 states and they told me that the 32 states plus Abyei Administration area should be retained for the sake of peace,” he said.

He called on the government to maintain the current security trend and improve more to enable citizens practice agriculture in 2020 to avert food insecurity.

You Might Also Like

News

Machar advance team in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Nema Juma The advance team of opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar has arrived in the Capital Juba as ahead of the meeting aimed at discussing pending tasks of the revitalized peace agreement slated for 15th January this year. The meeting between Machar and President Salva Kiir Mayardit is expected to address the issue on the number of the states, which remained the most contentious mandate. The advance team and some of the Sudanese delegates arrived yesterday, with Machar and South African Deputy President, David Mabuza expected to land today...
News

Minister of Information launches federal system

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth yesterday launched Media Campaign on Federalism in South Sudan. It was part of outreach components of Working Group for Federalism (WGF), in the Ministry of Federal Affairs in collaboration with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). The event was organized to complement the technical meetings that have been conducted on the subject. The launch was aim to effectively disseminate information and create awareness on Federalism in the country. During panel discussions, it was said that the Ministry...
error: Content is protected !!