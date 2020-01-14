MP calls on gov’t to clear salary arrears

By: Kitab A Unango

A Member of Parliament representing Wau at the National Parliament is calling on the national government to release outstanding salaries of state civil servants ahead of academic year 2020.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Education at the National Legislative Assembly, Simon Udomy said it would be difficult for parents to enroll their children in schools without receiving salaries.

Last year in 2019, members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly blocked presentation of 2019/2020 fiscal budget by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Salvatore Garang over delay of civil servants’ salaries for months.

However, government over the past months has made significant progress on clearing pending salaries of workers at both national and state levels.

Udom said State civil servants at the state level have gone nearly four months without salaries adding that has made living difficult to most of them and their family despite relative calm all over the country.

“There is peace now in Wau. All what have been happening like attacking and killing people in some parts of the state are no longer taking place. But the major problem facing people, especially those working with government is the issue of salaries,” Udom said.

“I am calling on the government to release salaries to make people happy and so that they can register their children in school,” he added.

Speaking on phone over the weekend from capital Wau, Udom pointed out that the members of his constituency demanded for retention of 32 states.

“Wau people and my constituency in particular are happy with the current 32 states and they told me that the 32 states plus Abyei Administration area should be retained for the sake of peace,” he said.

He called on the government to maintain the current security trend and improve more to enable citizens practice agriculture in 2020 to avert food insecurity.