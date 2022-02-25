MP calls for legislation of customary laws for Central Equatoria

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

A member of Central Equatoria State parliament calls for legislation of the customary law system to be enacted into law.

Daniel Lokoroto Arama promised readiness of the members of parliament to support the legislation of the customary law system for central Equatoriaenacted into law and be used as legal instrument for the state.

“As legisilators, we will support the legislations of this customary law system for central Equatoria state so that it is enacted into law and become legal instruments for the people of the state. The decisions that you discussed here have to be drafted into a bill and this bill has to be tabled to the council of ministers by the minister of local government and once the council of ministers pass the bill, it will come to the parliament,” Daniel explained.

He expressed readiness and willingness to carry out effective lobbying to ensure that the bill is passed as soon as possible.

“The Minister is to table the bill and it is adapted by the august house and it will be a property of central Equatoria state. Our big role as people who have witnessed and listened to what you have said will be to do effective lobbying to ensure that this bill is passed as soon as possible,” The member of parliament promises.

Last week,International organization for migration conducted customary law review workshop to all the traditional leaders and government officials in the three counties of Yei, Lainya and Morobo respectively.