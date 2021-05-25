MOVE WITH SPPED TO NAB DOCTOR’S KILLERS

The government should move with speed to avert the impending nationwide doctors’ strike after one of them was brutally killed while on duty. Dr.Louis Edward Saleh died last week in Unity State. It is not the ultimatum the medics are giving that is worrying. The utmost worry is what would happen to the sick and patients who are in hospitals. There is of course a need for the doctors to be heard and their concern registered, but the security organs should be able to apprehend the culprits who are still at large if so. The attack and killing of humanitarian workers including medics cannot be tolerated and must come to an end. These people being targeted for whatever reason(s) are providing the necessary services to the general public and cutting their lives short while on duty do not reflect a good picture for the country. It is even pathetic that someone who is giving or lending a survival hand is murdered in cold blood. There should be no blame game but dialogue and understanding must prevail so that those involved are brought to book collectively witnessed by all parties to ensure justice was done. Doctors like other professions have oath of office which requires them to save life fist. Let this be their taking as they pursue the case of the late Saleh. The strike planned could only add more salt to the injuries already received. The doctors’ union should be able to dialogue for the good of the sick and the country and let the relevant authorities do their work on investigating the killings. Indeed there are a number of bodies and institutions that have come out in condemning the brutal killing of the doctors and others similar cases before. Their voices have been heard and it is hoped the culprits will be nabbed.