MOURNING ENDED BUT MEMORIES REMAIN

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The whole of last week until yesterday and even today and tomorrow, the country was and still in mourning of one of the well-renowned son of the soil, the late Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Paulino Lukudu Loro. One could judge the love the citizens and the faithful bestowed on the late as from the time the news of his death was broken until the day of his burial yesterday. This was a great man with great heart but who many says was simple in life and did not live in imagination or isolation. We are told that the dead are rarely praised but to the late Lukudu, other things could not be left unsaid because they make up and conform to his legacy. They are crystal and clear like the blue sky can be.Officially l met the late Archbishop on a number of occasions. I cannot personallydescribe him but l can attest that going with his way of sermons and talks, he was one person who could be loved like what has been demonstrated by the world over his death. It should be noted that the late will remain a living example to many. It is for those remaining behind living to know and understand that this is the way we are all going to follow but while following is a must and the secret of the almighty, do we cross-check our past to line-up our future alive or not. Leaders should be people who can be described by the general public as good people. They should live exemplary live and listen to understand the need of the people. Leadership does not mean one has to be a politician. Each one of us is a leader on his own right but do we use our situation to benefit the people. All of us have a role to play in the society. Therefore, people should not look onto politicians and the church for anything that they could do by themselves. A leader gives proper and good direction for people to follow. He or she is not to dictate or intimidate them but guide them to success and prosperity. A good leader will stand with his people if and when needed in good or bad. He will be able to resolve the “ifs’ and if not” that faces them with a mind to put them on the right route to follow. Some of these qualities were very prominent in the late Archbishop Lukudu’s life. It is only proper that who takes the mantle properly follow and incorporate the ideals of the late archbishop for the benefit and well-being of the church and the country at large. There must be peace and freedom of expression which were among the ideologies and wants of the laid to rest and whose final journey was witnessed by thousands across the globe. It was a life well lived which should not be let go to waste