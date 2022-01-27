jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 27th, 2022
News
News

More than 400 trucks arrived in Nimule

Transit Cargos upon arrival in Nimule town

By Bida Elly David

Over 400 transit trucks that were detained in Malaba along Ugandan, Kenya border have finally arrived border town of Nimule after the removal of the Covid-19 retest barrier.

This arose after a series of protests carried by traders over heavy tariffs and double charges on the Covid-19 retest mechanism by the Ugandan Revenue Authority and the Ministry of health making difficulties towards reaching exports to their destinations.

Speaking to the Media this week, Daniel Deng a clearance agent at the Nimule customs said that the arrival of the trucks happened as a result of efforts done by the National Ministry of trade through coordination with the Ugandan government to rescue the situation through which South Sudan went through the economic recession.

‘’Through the efforts of the National Ministry of foreign affairs in collaboration with the Ugandan government, we have so far received Cargos in big numbers especially those detained in Malaba and Mombasa. The total estimate of the trucks that arrived are 400 in number those this is not the actual estimate’’ Deng said

According to Deng, more trucks were yet undergoing clearance at Elegu in order to cross into Nimule and much effort have been put to ensure that unnecessary delay at the custom was mitigated.

‘’As clearing agents, we are working hard to ensure that we don’t cause delays in the customs clearance as well as in the transit of Cargos going to Juba’’ Deng stressed’’ He stressed

He finally echoed that the entry of the trucks into the Country would boost the crippled economy that declined few weeks ago due to the boarder issues in regard to taxes.

You Might Also Like

News

‘Tarnishing’ corruption jeopardizes foreign investment prospects – Gov’t told

By Ayuel Chan The unsurprising but tarnishing recent reports of widespread corruption in South Sudan will erode prospects of foreign investment needed to jump-start economic recovery in the country, experts have said  On Tuesday, Transparency International (TI) ranked South Sudan the world’s most corrupt country scoring only 11 points out of 100 to occupy the bottom of the global Corruption Perception Index. The damning report which ranked the world’s youngest country at 180 out 180 behind Somalia and Syria has been dismissed as nonsense by Government Spokesperson and Minister of...
News

Inmates strike after death of colleague in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei. Inmates at Yei prison on Monday carried out a massive strike after the death of a colleague due to injuries sustained from drubbing by some prison wardens. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Brig. Sabino Dominic Tobo Chief Inspector of police Yei River County explained that late Bida Robert John aged 20 Years was sentenced to two Years imprisonment after impregnating a lady. He added that the later escaped from the prison before completion of his sentence made the prison wardens authority to look for him...
