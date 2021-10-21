jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, October 21st, 2021
More than 34 S. Sudanese in Sudan prison-Dau

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation yesterday revealed that there could be more than 34 South Sudanese in Sudan prison.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng said that,the team that was  sent  by Ministry of Justice to discuss the issue of  those detained  in Sudan custody returned back yesterday and would make their findings known to the country soon.

“The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had sent a team early to Sudan to discuss the issue of the South Sudanese prisoners detained.

However,he added that the details of the discussions were on going and the progress would be known soon.

“There was a discussion between the revitalized governors of the transitional unity of South Sudan with the transitional Governor of Sudan, on how to deal with the case of South Sudanese in prison,” Dau said.

Meanwhile, Dau said that there were other casesinvolving South Sudanese in Sudan prison, for instant there are people involved in capital punishment whileothers are with minor cases.

“South Sudanese who wereconvicted because of one case or the other are to be reallocated to prison in South Sudan, incase their judgement is getting complicated because laws in Sudan are different from South Sudan for instant there is one case of 34 people sentences to death if it was in South Sudan, their problem would be solve culturally by allowing bothrelative to sit down and the perpetrators would pay the blood compensation, “he stressed.

When contacted Deputy Minister of Justice Joseph Malek said that he would consult first before commenting.

“I have nothing to say at the moment because am not aware of the matter but I will call back when I get something to communicate,“Malek said.

On October 17, 2021, 34 South Sudanese were said to have been sentenced to death by court in Sudan for having allegedly murdered their fellow countrymen in Sudan.

