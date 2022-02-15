More than 3,000 pupils start CPEexams in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 3,487 primary eight pupils have started their final Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) examinations in Lakes State.

The 3,487 finalists including 438 boys and 996 girls began writing the national exams in 25 examination centers across the state yesterday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Monday, the state minister of education, Kongor Deng Kongor said though insecurity remained a challenge to the exercise, all arrangements were made and the exams began successfully on Monday.

“In every examination, there are absentees, some are sick, and others who are pregnant have been delivered,” he said.

He said that the number of girls taking the national exams has increased compared to last year.

Benjamin Makoi, the headteacher ofComboni Primary School in Rumbek, claimed the exams this year have not been leaked.

He said that the English paper which the candidates took yesterday was a little complicated but expected the learners to do better.

“Reading hard to pass national examination is a determination by the candidate. The examination is used as an evaluation for the students and if you pass it, you can go but if you fail, you have to repeat the class again,” he said.

“In my school, ComboniPrimary School is an examination center No.1 and it has a total of 423 pupils; 304 males and 119 female candidates,” he said.

The educator applauded the national ministry of general education and instructionfor keeping the examinationsfrom being leaked out and shared on social media.

He urged the security personnel that guard the exams papers very well so that they get leaked to learners.