jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
HomeNewsMore people are returning to Pageri Payam – administrator
News

More people are returning to Pageri Payam – administrator

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
The map of Pageri Payam along Nimule road in South Sudan

By Emelda Siama John

The number of people returning from refugee camps in neighboring Uganda has continued to increase day by day inPageri Payam, Magwi County, and EasternEquatoria State(EES) since last year, local authorities said.

Pageri Payam Administrator Modo Grace Sliver in a phone interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, said that, between December last year and January this year, about1, 397 people came back to their original homes in Pageri Payam.

“The returnees are coming every day in large numbers to their various places,” she said.

Ms.Sliver said that in Kerepi, one of the Bomas under Pageri Payam,they received 1,238 people last year and another 159 so far this year.

The administrator however lamented that the returnees have been met with a number of challenges including harassment from soldiers who still occupy civilian facilities and lack of relief items such as carpets, blankets as well as food items, among others.

“The people from the camps complain that if the government decided to call them back, why should the government send soldiers along the roadside,it means that the place is not yet safe, so they don’t want inconveniences in the place like before,” Grace explained.

She further stated that the presence of soldiers in homes of civilians and other social facilities such as schools was hindering the voluntary return of refugees from camps across Uganda.

She said that the inhabitants were displaced by violent government soldiers during the spread of the war to the area in 2016.

“It is very hard for them to come back because by the time they were going to the exile, it was the army who has made them to go, is not rebels, but it is government soldiers,”she said.

She appealed to the NGOs and UN agencies to support the returnees with food, and other relief items like blankets, saucepans, and carpets.

“The government is not really helping, the purpose of government is to send administrators and other officials on the ground to see that the people who have returned are safe and we are giving them the report, but the turn-up is very low, so the people are depending on charcoal selling to buy food,” she cited.

“As a government official,I am requesting them to come back because without them, the government official can’t work and the soldiers that are put on the road areto see that there’s no unknown gunman again,” she added.

You Might Also Like

News

Seven cattle traders killed in Jonglei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Jonglei State have confirmed that at least seven cattle traders were killed and six others injured in a road ambush by armed men suspected to be from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Mading Alier, the Leader of cattle traders in Bor said that the traders were returning from Yuai in Uror County to sell their cattle in Bor town when they met their fatal on the way. “There were 40 traders and 30 soldier who were escorting the traders coming from Yuai. They fell...
National NewsNews

Tombura crisis need peace conference to address roots cause

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bakindo Stephen The Archbishop of Western Equatoria Internal Province Bishop Samuel pain said Tombura crises need peace conference to address the root cause that claimed the lives of people. Speaking to Juba Monitor, Archbishop Pain said that the church had tried to find out the root cause of the conflict but all the effort was not archived because of deference information that they got on the ground. Meanwhile, the Deputy governor of western Equatoria, Dr.  Kennedy Ganiko said what happened in Tombura should not happen in other counties in...
error: Content is protected !!