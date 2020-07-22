More HIV patients turning up for treatment in Gumbo

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

More people living with HIV are turning up for treatment in Gumbo Primary Health Care Center despite stigma and other challenges.

Catherine Poni Benjamin, Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) provider at the Health Centre said the number of HIV patients turning up for treatment has increased.

But as also seen during the visit, some patients were lined up at the ART unit to access drugs from the ART provider base on schedules.

Catherine said the HIV patients were now turning up for medications since they have understood that treatment was the only option.

“Before when I came, the number of HIV positive was not very high but now, it is high. They are showing up. Others are coming from different facilities which are far away from here just to get drugs and other services,” she explained.

“Like this boy of mine, was taking services in Juba, but because of distance, he decided to come to Gumbo, now it is improving. Before the wing was 10 but today he is 17 kilograms,” he said referring it to a young boy who was being attended on Monday.

According to the health worker, at least 118 patients were currently being attended to in the facility.

Ms. Benjamin said there is a need for health partners and government to support people living with HIV/AIDS in whatsoever means to improve their living standard.

“In self-transfer, I have 12, so now my overall is now 93. Others are lost due to stigma and others due to transport problems,” the health worker reveal.

Benjamin said if such challenges were addressed, the patients’ livelihoods and health status would have been boosted.

With Support from Health Link South Sudan in partnership with Health Pool Fund and UNICEF, the Gumbo Health Care Center has continued to provide health care services to pregnant, lactating mothers and children despite the pandemic situation.