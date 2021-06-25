MORAL OBLIGATION DEMAND RESPECT

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

There was a damaging case against one politician from a neighbouring country whose matter went trending in the social media. It reminded me of some photos being shown in some social media outlets that do not conform to social standard of any society. There are cases which are so personal and so domestic which should not be displayed in the social norms or arenas. Respect which was there before have all gone through window never to return again. The current crop of youth who are glued on their smart phones are not watching anything better but so whirred and obscene movies which no child should be allowed to watch. Back to the politician, they say politics is a dirty game, indeed the man is a husband, a father and a grand-father, but what the trending post has done to him is total damage to him and his family. Even if what they display did not take place, the damage already caused is unrepairable. The society has turned out to be of mudslinging and innuendoes no order of respect exist any longer. It is the politician in the neighbouring country now but with these new trend who is safe. It is very painful to see a respected man coming out to defend himself in what could have been solved in a simple way through dialogue and understanding. Even if it was a set-up, then that person behind it all would have looked for other ways to settle the score. What l am saying is that the younger generation are out there with all kinds of gadgets and the new technology, they may be easily used to get even with opponent or perceived enemy. This is because the scarcity of jobs in the society and the high demand of daily high lifestyle that the majority of the youth would want to lead. Our youth should not allow themselves to be misused not only by politicians but anybody who do not wish well for them and who is out to destroy their future.An international law should be passed that would hold those involved in defaming or creating damage to other fellow human being to book. They cannot walk just like that scotch free after causing untold injuries to others. One can understand why in some countries they ban damaging postings and even showing obscene movies. Just remember that no one is cleaner than thou. It could be you next time so while you are busy insulting or sending damaging post, think twice because no man is an island. You have to live with people and among people. Some people are short sighted and do not see far. I just gave an example of this politician who is yet to recover and who is putting up a brave face after the injuries. Let there be moral and respect in the society. One is only judged by his/her action. Our action should portray who we are or who we want to be.