Monitoring body worries over unfinished tasks

By: Kitab A Unango

With less than 30 days to the formation of the new government, the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), is raising concern over the delay in the screening and training of the unified forces.

Parties are expected to form coalition government next month on 22nd February but the key outstanding Pre-transitional tasks including screening, training and deployment of unified forces and the determination of number of states and their boundaries remain pending.

Lt. Gen. Augustino Njoroge, R-JMEC Interim Chairperson said he was concerned that the screening of forces, which precedes training process has not taken place though hundreds of the troops have already been transported to the training centers.

Njoroge mentioned that there were still 10 critical outstanding tasks in addition to the number of states and their boundaries.

“I am concerned that with only 30 days left, these same pre-transitional tasks are still outstanding. The screening of forces has not started yet, even though the screening teams are reported to be ready to begin. Of course no training can take place before screening,” Njoroge said.

Speaking during the opening of 13th RJMEC plenary in Juba yesterday, Njoroge called for effective utilization of the remaining days.

“The more it is delayed, the more the time that will be lost in the beginning of the training of the Necessary Unified Forces,” he added.

He further called on the Joint Defense Board (JDB) to immediately begin the screening of forces to enable training and deployment of necessary unified forces ahead of the deadline of the formation of the government on the 22nd February.

“I therefore urge the Joint Defense Board to ensure screening, selection and training of forces start immediately in consultation with Disarmament, Demobilization and Reinterpretation (DDR) Commission.”