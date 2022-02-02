jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialMONEY DOESN’T CHANGE, IT UNMASKS THE REAL PERSON IN YOU
Editorial

MONEY DOESN’T CHANGE, IT UNMASKS THE REAL PERSON IN YOU

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Ngor Khot Garang [GUEST]

Odongo Odoyo

There are myths that people have about money. Some say it changes people and others have it that it kills. I don’t subscribe to them all. Money doesn’t change, it actually reveals the person you have disguised for a long. If someone is humble, money will give them a voice to trample on others. If someone was kind, money would give them the power to destroy or kill. Money itself has another face that people don’t see. When you give someone your money, make sure that person has taken a part of you that you will never get back and if you are not yet convinced with my point, try to give someone your money. You will never forget this person in your life.

It is giving yourself to somebody, your time and everything. If you want to keep someone in your mind forever, borrow them your money and every day, you will think of these people. You will pray for them to be in good health so that they live to pay your money back. If someone gives you their money, they give you their lives and all that they have.

Sometimes, when you buy something, it is not the good that you buy, it is the time that was used to prepare that good. When you buy this newspaper, you are not buying the news but the times used by the newsmakers to prepare that news.  Money can bring you joy but it will never buy happiness. You can buy love but not a home.

You can buy health but not life. Money sometimes doesn’t stay with people. You can have it today and you lose it tomorrow. I have known men who, 10 years ago, were everything, now they are nowhere to be seen. In most cases, if your desire is to be rich, that will never happen. True richness is in appreciating the little you have.

Wealth cannot come in terms of money alone, there are several ways God can bless you. It could be in good health, children or even a great family. Remember, God will never give you all that you need at once.  You can be rich with money but with an unsuccessful marriage. You can buy an expensive car and it kills you in an accident. On the other hand, you may be poor but in good health. Learn to see two sides of the coin, they are almost the same. 

You Might Also Like

Editorial

The unified forces went hungry in cantonment sites

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Some weeks ago, a report had it that South Sudan was on the topping list of the hungriest countries in the world. Another report came with a different report that South Sudan has finally been given the top position as the most corrupt country in the world. In hindsight, it is not child’s play. For a country to be given that position, requires hard work. It is so sad that our government can work best when it comes to corruption and do it poorly when they are delivering services to...
Editorial

WOE TO A MAN WHO MURDERED HIS MOTHER!

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) It is reported that a man, from South Sudan, has murdered his very own mother in Adjumani refugee camp in Uganda. What angered him kill his mother is what all men are traditionalized not to quarrel because of. It is still an intact culture that men never quarrel or even ask for food when they are hungry, but this wicked dude, after having left food on fire being cooked by his mother and gone somewhere to have a sip of alcohol, came back...
Editorial

SOUTH SUDAN DOESN’T NEED GUNS, BUT FOOD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Was it not a week ago South Sudan was ranked the hungriest country in the world, and just a day after ranking, she came out to ask for the lifting of the recently renewed arms embargo? Instead of using this lump sum of money for feeding the hungered South Sudanese, South Sudan wants to use it for procuring arms which the world surely thinks will cause more harm to the hungered South Sudanese than ever before. If machine guns and other sophisticated weapons can be carried by civilians, how come...
Editorial

CHEATING EXAMINATIONS IS CHEATING GENERATIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol The Honorable Minister of General Education Awut Deng Achuil worked hard even during the pandemic and recently announced that the Primary Eight Candidates will sit for their final examinations on date 14th February 2022 which is good news for parents to see their children leaving the eight years’ level and move to secondary. But it is also bad news that gives pressure to the candidates because they know things would be tough this time. There are also other groups of students who don't attend classes or...
error: Content is protected !!