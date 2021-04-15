MONEY ALLOCATED TO BANKS BE PROPERLY USED

The announcement of three million dollars weekly to commercial banks and the two million USD for forex bureaus should indeed be a reprieve to the general public if the recipients properly manage the flow from their end into the market and other public domains. If this weekly exercise is properly managed,truly the prices of basic commodities will go down with time and the dollar rates will at least remain at a common fixed understanding. What should be guarded against are the third players. These are briefcase operators who would want the USD rates to remain high through their involvements in the black market. The whip should be cracked on those in the black market to ensure reasonable flow of goods through acceptable channels. Central Bank’s effort to tame the high prices of commodities which is always pegged against USD cannot succeed if the black market operators were left free to continue doing what they have been doing which only kept the rates high resulting in the shooting up of prices and making even importation of required materials and items impossible. So many attempts have been made to normalize the current economic up-dive with little success. It is of high hope that this one should not fall into the same pit where others have ended. This is why all key players must remain in the radar of the public eyes to ensure that with time there would be no more hue and cry from the general public who are longing for service delivery and at least a meal on the table.Central bank alone cannot succeed without goodwill from all key players and the general public. It should be the responsibility of everyone who has some love left for the well-being of the economic growth and who really understand that the country must come out of the present economic situation with or without COVID-19.