Mob justice left one dead in refugee camp

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Mob justice in Mungula refugee settlement in Adjumani district has led to death of a woman on allegation of killing a 12-year-old boy over the weekend.

According to the information gotten from the settlement supervisor who identified himself as Drani, the mob group organized themselves and dumped the dead body of Taban at the home of Mociruku before killing her at home without notifying the local authorities.

“It would be better if they could come via my office, instead of taking laws into their hands,’’ he said.

During a press briefing by the Adjumani resident district commissioner Mr. Taban Data Peter at his office today, said he received a phone call from the settlement supervisor informing him about the incident which he described as unlawful.

“I was informed at night that a woman killed a 12 years old boy, it was unfortunate,’’ he said.

No suspect has been arrested since the incident was reportedhowever, the RDC noted that full investigations are ongoing.