Misunderstanding of leadership in our country

By Akol Arop Akol

Never wonder why I always keep rotating most of my opinions on the topics concerning leadership. I do so because leadership is the biggest problem that has affected peace, development and livelihood in this country. Leadership here has brought up many leaders with a slogan “I promise to lead” but in their hearts they say “I will eat before I become weak.”

Leadership during 21 years in the bush,when fighting the opponent was having a true definition and achievable goals which included liberating the Southern part of Sudan to be an independent country where the citizens would live a better life with assurance of freedom of expression and equal rights for property ownership or opportunities. Our leaders of the past convinced us that the country to be freed (South Sudan today) would be a better place where each and every one will be proud of being a citizen. We don’t need to believe yet that the leadership is almost losing meaning and even the leaders themselves don’t enjoy the taste of leadership.

Leadership when taken to be a tool to fight for interest, as a widow to escape justice, platform for cheap popularity and weapon to revenge against one’s enemies loses meaning. Leadership should not be about profit but giving out to the needy without expecting back. A leader is not the one who entitles himself, but the one who does action before words with the qualities to attract people to trust and willingly assign him to represent them. Such good leaders come out alone tooffer services, guide, protect and lead people through hard times. He also creates a path through thorny bushes and take them to their destinations.

Unfortunately, we have leaders longtime ago, we shall have better leaders later in future but in the middle, we have few leaders only accompanied by eaters not leaders, bribers not helpers, killers not protectors, deceivers not saviors, betrayers not defenders, looters but not country builders. This is not something surprising, we already know some of our leaders are there not for us but themselves and that is why despite having hundreds of MPs, scholarsand thousands of politicians still the civil population has nobetter roads, schools, industries, peace and security among other basic human rights and needs just because most of these leaders can’t even define leadership. What matters to them is to have a positions, ranks, weapons, cars, good tower and money that make other beg, fear, respect and follow them.

Therefore, the leadership lucidity of some of our leaders is all about deceiving people to push them forward to the place of their dreams and just like how a boy throws away a ladder which helps him climb a mango tree to get fruits is the same way unfit, unpatriotic and an unproductive leader in our country today treat their civilians. Once they get promoted and appointed, the old friend, colleagues and some relatives become betrayed.

Our country will progress if only our leaders understand leadership, have qualities and do what is expected out of them. They must know that leadership is a process by which a leader identifies the problem and withapplicable solution. S/he should be able to direct, guide and influence the behavior and work of others towards accomplishment of specific goals in a given situation.

The Writer is advocating for Peace, Youths Empowerment and Human Rights. Reach him on +211924652692 or Via Email: akolarop211@gmail.com o check Facebook page. “Hunting for change.” Thanks for reading.