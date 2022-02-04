Mistrust, lack of confidence delays peace process

By Bida Elly David

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) pointed out the dilemmas of political will in the implementation of R-ARCSS genuinely that had turned out to be very low due to a high deficit in trust and confidence among the leadership of the parties.

This came after a press statement released by CEPO underscoring an alert for political signatories to begin developmental thoughts pertaining to the implementation of the peace process.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO reiterated that the possible available strategy for successful political transitioning from violence to peace within the framework of the R-ARCSS was to have proper constitution-making to pave ways to national general elections.

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is taking this opportunity for raising an alert for the political parties signatory to R-ARCSS to begin new thoughts towards the deadline of the R-ARCSS on 22nd February 2023.

Furthermore, he added that the next 12 months specified was a reasonable timeline for side-by-side engagement on constitution-making towards national general elections.

At the same juncture, Yakani jagged that the proposed aspirations on various reforms enshrined in the R-ARCSS could be translated into constitutional provisions to be implemented by the elected government after 22nd February 2023

However, Edmund said that time has reached for UNMISS mandate renewal in March 2022 to focus on providing guarantee for genuine constitution-making and conduction of general national elections while African Union should establish joined triple approach to support genuine and credible constitution-making towards the general national elections after framing functional strategy for dealing with the transitional security arrangements.

He also underlined that as per now, graduation of the first branch of the unified forces, as well as their deployment, would have occurred through the leadership of the country and provision of protection for genuine political process on constitution-making towards election would have also been a key mandate to the leadership.

Edmund urged RTGNOU and friends of South Sudan to urgently invest support to institutions that have direct link with genuine and credible constitution making and elections and on the side of the security arrangement, Africa Union should constitute regional instrument for dealing with security arrangements alongside of the constitution making to boost positive strategy to elections.

He finally said that CEPO will be conducting experts and citizens deliberations for generating views for proper strategy of non-violent transitioning from the 22nd February, 2023.