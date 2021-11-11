Mission gifted brand new ambulance to Ezo hosiptal

By Baraka John

Catholic Medical Mission Board South Sudan handed over an ambulance on Wednesday to Ezo county hospital to help the health facility and pregnant mothers, and many more patients in the hospital.

Addressing the media during the official handover of the ambulance to the hospital, County Commissioner of Ezo, Abel Sudan said that the ambulance must be used in a proper way and take good care of it and it’s going to help the community at large of Ezo county in terms of quick transportation of patients.

“The Ambulance will help facilitate emergence cases in the County, especial pregnant women and other complicated sickness”. Sudan said

He added that he congratulated the management of Catholic Medical Mission Board for the great support toward the people of Ezo County.

Meanwhile, Elias Bata Gaza, one of the driver in Ezo county hospital said that this ambulance was given to Ezo county to help the health facility and the community of Ezo.

“this brand new ambulance needs good service from the hospital and the authorities of Ezo county especial the health department” he said.