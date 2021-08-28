jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 28th, 2021
HomeNewsMISSING-Persons stand at 5,300
News

MISSING-Persons stand at 5,300

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By William Madouk Garang

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has reported over 5,300 cases of people missing in the country due to natural disaster, cycle of conflict and armed violence.

This was revealed at a roundtable conference dedicated to the International Day of missing persons organized by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) ahead of the actual commemoration day which is slated for Monday 30th of August every year.

Speaking on the event, the ICRC Protection Coordinator, NouraneHouassaid they had registered a number of missing cases due to natural disaster, conflict and migrations since the conflict started between the two Sudan(s)

 “Actually there is no estimation of total number of missing cases.What we can speak of is afigure we have in our level. So we have more than 5,300 cases that are registered with ICRC but it doesn’t mean the number is5,300 cases as noted”  Houas said.

On the same note, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter MayenMajongdit said there werecountless numbers of conflict such as inter-communal, floods,man-made disasters and the price to pay is always huge.

“of course we know for every conflict there is a price to pay and the amount to pay is that people are displaced while many go missing which is tragic news to the families and to the nation.We feel a sense of responsibility to ensure their reunion,” Manjongdit stressed.

However, Annet Juan Nason a mother of a missing person.said she lost her 19- years old boy in 2017 conflict in Kejokeji and up to date she had not heard any news about him.

“I   cried bitterly but at the end I had to put God first, Iam optimistic with God we can still meet,” she said. 

You Might Also Like

NewsSports

AfroBasket 2021: South Sudan needs a win to progress

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah The South Sudan National Basketball needs a win to progress to the next stage in ongoing FIBA AfroBasket 2021 competition after the team were awarded a walk-over victory and 20 points. On Wednesday, FIBA canceled the game between Cameroon and South Sudan due to COVID-19 protocols. Without divulging details, a statement from FIBA said the decision was taken because Cameroon "breached Covid-19 protocols" for Afrobasket competitions. As a result, it was declared that the match would be counted as a "forfeit" for the Cameroonian national team. South...
News

Parliament start to sitting on Monday

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan The Reconstituted National Legislative Assembly would start the normal sitting on Monday. The parliament was supposed to open on Tuesday but due to some changes within the parliament, it was postponed to 30th of August. According to the Clerk of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong letter, stated that all members of both houses of parliament would be reopening on Monday the 30th. However, the Clerk to the Transitional National Legislature did not mention any reason as to why the sitting was scheduled to...
error: Content is protected !!