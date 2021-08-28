MISSING-Persons stand at 5,300

By William Madouk Garang

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has reported over 5,300 cases of people missing in the country due to natural disaster, cycle of conflict and armed violence.

This was revealed at a roundtable conference dedicated to the International Day of missing persons organized by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) ahead of the actual commemoration day which is slated for Monday 30th of August every year.

Speaking on the event, the ICRC Protection Coordinator, NouraneHouassaid they had registered a number of missing cases due to natural disaster, conflict and migrations since the conflict started between the two Sudan(s)

“Actually there is no estimation of total number of missing cases.What we can speak of is afigure we have in our level. So we have more than 5,300 cases that are registered with ICRC but it doesn’t mean the number is5,300 cases as noted” Houas said.

On the same note, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter MayenMajongdit said there werecountless numbers of conflict such as inter-communal, floods,man-made disasters and the price to pay is always huge.

“of course we know for every conflict there is a price to pay and the amount to pay is that people are displaced while many go missing which is tragic news to the families and to the nation.We feel a sense of responsibility to ensure their reunion,” Manjongdit stressed.

However, Annet Juan Nason a mother of a missing person.said she lost her 19- years old boy in 2017 conflict in Kejokeji and up to date she had not heard any news about him.

“I cried bitterly but at the end I had to put God first, Iam optimistic with God we can still meet,” she said.