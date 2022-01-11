Misseriya Peace talks suspended in Aweil

By Ayuel Chan

Authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State yesterday confirmed that Dinka Malual and Misseriya peace conference that was to take place this year has indefinitelybeen suspended due to the recent attacks that left 24 people killed and many others displaced in Yith Panbol village, Aweil East County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, State Information Minister Northern Bahr el Ghazal, William Anyuon Kuol said that State government have decided to suspend the talks and temporarily closed the border with Sudan.

“State authorities will not allow movement of Misseriya cattle into the State, since the attacks that occurred from 28– 31st of December 2021 last year. We have received over five hundred displaced households currently sheltered in Angot payam Aweil East County,” he added.

He however revealed that the State government is struggling to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected population because there has been no response to support the victims from the humanitarian agencies operating in the State.

“State government together with Relief and Rehabilitation Commission are also engaging our humanitarian partners to quickly assess the condition of the IDPs and know the exact number so that we can be able to provide the needed assistance’’ he said .

Anyuon stated that displaced people are being sheltered under trees and there lack basic necessities such as clean drinking water, food and shelter.

In Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Dinka Malual and Misseria pre- migration peace conferences serve as platforms to promote peace and harmony among border pastoralist communities between South Sudan and Sudan.

The agreements the two communities recommit to every pre-migration allow Misseriya nomadic Communities to Migrate to South Sudan in search of water and Pasture while the Dinka Malual in turn access commercial goods from the Misseriya areas of Sudan’s Western Kordofan State.