Miss World South Sudan on her way to Puerto

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Miss World South Sudan heads to United State America to represent South Sudan for70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Riconext week.

On 3rd October last month, Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel was crowned Miss World South Sudan 2021. Biel would represent the country in the 70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

South Sudan would be among the 123 nations that would participate in 28 days of Miss World 2021 starting from November16-December 2021.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Miss world South Sudan, Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel said that young girls are using international beauty pageants to advocate for peace, both at home and abroad.

“It is my pleasure to represent South Sudan for70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico Puerto Rico in America with my fellow pageants from different countries,”

Meanwhile, National Director for Miss World Mary Nyanut Ring said that Miss world South Sudan was won by Ms. Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel.

“We held beauty pageant on 3rd October last month, by then there were eleven girls competing for the title of Miss Beauty South Sudan.We will also expect her to win the title of MissWorldBeauty”, she said.

She revealed that Miss World South Sudan was crowned Champion last month but currently she is distributing non -food items to flood affected victims.