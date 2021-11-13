jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
HomeNewsMiss World South Sudan on her way to Puerto
News

Miss World South Sudan on her way to Puerto

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Miss World South Sudan heads to United State America to represent South Sudan for70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Riconext week.

On 3rd October last month, Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel was crowned Miss World South Sudan 2021. Biel would represent the country in the 70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

South Sudan would be among the 123 nations that would participate in 28 days of Miss World 2021 starting from November16-December 2021.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Miss world South Sudan, Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel said that young girls are using international beauty pageants to advocate for peace, both at home and abroad.

“It is my pleasure to represent South Sudan for70th celebration of Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico Puerto Rico in America with my fellow pageants from different countries,”

Meanwhile, National Director for Miss World Mary Nyanut Ring said that Miss world South Sudan was won by Ms. Bakhita Nyanyal Nhial Biel.

“We held beauty pageant on 3rd October last month, by then there were eleven girls competing for the title of Miss Beauty South Sudan.We will also expect her to win the title of MissWorldBeauty”, she said.

She revealed that Miss World South Sudan was crowned Champion last month but currently she is distributing non -food items to flood affected victims.

You Might Also Like

News

JEDCO-In 98,000 USD tussle with platform

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok Two officials from Defyhatenow institution are detained in Mauna Police Custody in connection with Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO)’s case over claim of poor service rendered in which the power company demand payment of pending electricity bill worth 98,000 USD. Marina Modi the Executive Director for Defyhatenow wasrearrested at Maua Police station after Wednesday arrest. In the very note, Nelson Kwaje was also arrested together with heron different charge claimed of a picture he took without the consent of the officers at Mauna station. According to Nelson...
News

Herders urged to control livestock

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas Officials urged community elders from the herders in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State to control the domestic animals destroying crops. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Antony Diko said that  it was not good to purposely take animals into people’s farmlands to destroy their produce. “I call for peaceful coexistence between farming communities and pastoralists and I believe that both crops and animals are vital in development of South Sudan, but they should not affect each other’s source of livelihood. The communities that might have...
error: Content is protected !!