Miss Universities donates sanitary kits to women in Juba prison

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Miss South Sudan Universities has donated more than fifty sanitary kits to women in prison as part of their celebration of the 9th anniversary of independence.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Asunta Akon Jueny, Miss South Sudan Universities said there was a need to support vulnerable people.

She said it was a high time that support was rendered to vulnerable women in the country.

“These day reflect back to consider women as vulnerable because women have so many basics needs, women need a lot in life that why we thought to support them today,” Akon stressed.

She said it was a wonderful day to reach out to all South Sudanese whatever the circumstances so as to make them happy.

“Today is the day we pay respect to our nation because we contributed so much to this day. We contributed to building our cultures and heritage therefore, we request all South Sudanese to make sure that they take peace from today onwards,” Akon said.

She revealed that her support would definitely empower the needy in one way or another, admitting that the struggle had been painful over the past years.

“But currently we don’t want the pain because we are visualizing better for South Sudan, we see that South Sudan is better country, some people were born in war and they grew up in war, but they don’t want to die in war.”

“As I speak now some people in this country are not feeling peaceful especially Internal Displaced Persons. There is no need for them to live in camp in their own country that is not right we need unity,” Akon said.

Akon added that some citizens were living as refugees in different countries, and that was not the reason the people fought for liberation.

According to her, the citizens were supposed to be catered for by the leadership, “We don’t want to be seen like people who fought for nothing.”

Vicky Angelo said their target was to encourage women for a better South Sudan and to make them independent in the country.

Atong Chol, one of the inmates appreciated the team for their solidarity to support women whom she said were in deplorable situation in the prison.

“This donation will help me and my children during critical moment because some of us do not have money for buying soap from the market. Let them continue to help us because we are poor,” Chol said.

The items donated include soaps, reusable sanitary pads, underwears and other dignity kits.