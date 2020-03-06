Miss Achai Wiir final set for today

By Mandela Nelson Denis

The long awaited Miss Achai Wiir’s final is going down today at freedom hall.

Under the theme “thrive for unity”, the most anticipated beauty contest will see out of the ten and above contestants, one walk home with a brand new car.

The 2019/2020 Miss Achai Wiir seems to be tough one because all the contestants look beautiful and smart in their reasoning.

The unveiling night of Miss Achai Wiir will give chance to the crowd to witness what is expected today.

Bangzee, a model who was tasked to train the ladies said that all is set and only wait for the fate of the ladies.

“As a model and trainee, I have done my best and can assure you that the ladies are all ready and to be honest, they are all winners but the judges will choose who will drive home in the brand new car,” said Bangzee.

Petersen Cleverson, the Manager of Miss Achai Wiir Beauty contest in an interview with Juba Monitor said that the motive of the beauty pageant is to empower young South Sudanese women to believe in themselves.

“When we started Miss Achai Wiir Beauty contest way back in 2018, all we wanted is to empower our young ladies to believe in themselves that they can be whoever they want to be in life, through hard work,” said Peter.

Miss Achai Wiir 2018 that saw Amou Gina won the hearts of hundreds of fans who attended as Ugandan legend Dr Jose Chameleon performed.

It is not clear who will headline the Miss Achai Wiir beauty contest 2019/2020.

The brand new hairier car is currently parked at Freedom hall waiting for the lucky lady to drive home.

In 2018, the winner of Miss Achai Wiir drove home a brand new premio car.

Fully sponsored by Businesswoman Achai Wiir, the beauty contest is also a way of Achai giving back to the community that has made her to be what she is now.