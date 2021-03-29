Mismatch of Careers is Toxic

By Wecnyin Turic

A good cook is what is needed for any perfect meal that would make everyone to salivate. So, do any proper system deserve too. Having been in different places within South Sudan and impromptu visits to ministries, I have witnessed unfortunate situations where unproductivity is the order of the day. From restaurants to hotels to general service departments, I could see unprofessionalism and unethicality, and egregious projections being highly demonstrated. Major reason for this under performance can be attached to the fact that personnel have been wrongly deplored. Imagine, a medical person working as an accountant in this country, depicts the highest affinity of mismatch of knowledge and skills. He/ she would mess with every coin and give a financial report which may not be satisfactory. Enough instance, is a teacher becoming pharmacist overnight and start misguiding patients with medical terms and drugs that is inappropriate and unethical to the health. These examples are widely practiced in South Sudan and it would be appropriate to look at it in a glance lest, the ongoing chaos in all the institutions in the country would continue to bloom, leading to tardy development.

Why is it happening?

Scarce of experts; South Sudan being the youngest Nation on the globe, has not yet hatched enough professionals to fill every position and deliver as they ought. However, the few would not be correctly employed where they should.” The Uncle Jobs” has taken a bold shape. We would rather prefer a genuine process where terms and conditions have been rightfully met by the applicants andthe qualified persons are selected.

Unavailability of job opportunities, absence of foreign investors to create rooms for every citizen has caused a bigger trouble to employing department. People with credentials and without, will scramble for this chance and because of assumed power, sons and daughters of men at the zenith will be picked hence, “Tea Places” become a mandatory for the masses. This has hugely contributed to underdevelopment of South Sudan.

Unstandardized system of payment; the biggest dream of every signal Junubin is becoming rich from the blues something that is very worrying. Individuals seek well paying jobs even when they are not capable of doing it. By the end of the day, wrong employees will take up those vacancies thus, encouraging futility. They forementioned factors can drive this nation to uncharted path that will have a lasting impact and therefore, prompt actions should be availed to curtail these vices.