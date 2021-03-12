Minster directs Commissioner to stop illegal logging

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

Eastern Equatoria State Minister of Trade and Industry Ruth Marious Bugga has directed Commissioner of Magwi County to stop rampant cutting of trees being practiced by illegal loggers in the area.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony of Magwi County commissioner on Tuesday, Ms. Bugga said cutting of trees in the Territory of Magwi County must end.

In February, at least 10 people including Ugandan nationals were arrested in Magwi County for illegal logging.

Minister Bugga told Magwi community to replace trees to curb deforestation.

“It is time for the people tostandcutting trees.Today we are standing here and we see how important trees are to us,” Minister Bugga said.

Minister Bugga urged the county commissioners to put the interest of people as a priority.

She urges the people to fight hunger and poverty which she termed as a common enemy in country for the development.

“You are here because of the people and you are here to serve the people, so put the interest of the people ahead of your interest, peace be with us and may this peace remain in your heart,” she said.

Mr. David Otto Remson, Commissioner of Magwi County, promised to work with youth, women and different groups to address the challenges facing the county.

“I will work with everyone here, the women, the youth and everybody so that we address our issues. What I wanted is peace so that we can together achieve development in our county Magwi,” said Commissioner Otto.

In August last year, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong Lojore banned all the rampant logging in the state.