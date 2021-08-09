Ministry urges vigilance on debilitating Guinea worm

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to exercise vigilance as it detected one case of the debilitating Guinea worm diseases (GWD) in Uror County, Jonglei State.

Dr. John Rumunu, the Director-general of Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health, said a 13-year-old girl in Pieri Payam, Uror County, Jonglei State, recently developed symptoms associated with the parasitic disease, including itching, swelling and a blister followed by the emergence of the worm.

Dr. Rumunu said the case was confirmed following a laboratory test in the United States of America on August 5, 2021.

“The South Sudan Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Carter Center and the World Health Organization (WHO), reports one confirmed case of Guinea worm disease in South Sudan. The case involved a 13-year-old girl in Wunethony village, Kueldhol Boma, Pieri Payam, Uror County, Jonglei State,” he said during a press briefing on Covid-19 at the Public Emergency Operation Center (EOC) yesterday.

The official stressed that the situation had been contained and the patient kept away from water sources.

“In response to the Uror County case, the SSWEP is conducting an active investigation to understand how the patient was infected with Guinea Worm Disease,” he said.

Guinea worm disease, considered one of the neglected tropical diseases (NTD), is caused by the parasite called Dracunculusmedinensis.

People become infected with Guinea worms by drinking unfiltered water from ponds and other stagnant water containing copepods (tiny water fleas that swallow guinea worm larvae), according to the American Center for Disease Control.

People in remote rural communities who do not have access to safe water for drinking are often at higher risk of contracting the painful Guinea worm disease.

This is the second time South Sudan has detected the guinea worm infection in two years, after it recorded one in 2020.

The last case of GWD to have come from Uror County was detected in 2013, according to the South Sudan Guinea Worm Eradication programme (SSGWEP).

“Application of abait to all water sources to kill parasites, distribution of water filters to all households, active case search and health education and promotion on guinea worm disease and cash rewards for reporting guinea worm,” Dr. Rumunu stated.

The programme said it had reported 20,581 cases of the disease in the country since 2006.

“The Ministry of health appeals to the citizens of South Sudan to remain calm and vigilant and report any romours or suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call our hotline: 092520118 or 0915179817,” he further said.