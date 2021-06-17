Ministry signs industrial park deal

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and Triangle Real Estate a local company yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the development of industrial parks that would cover three regions in the Country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Minister Kuol Athian Mawien said it was time for the country to prioritize on industrial development to benefit from its own resources.

“We have a lot of resources in our country, but due to the conflicts, we failed to perform our duties as expected but the time has come for us to bring development for our next generation,” he said.

He said the signing of MoU between the Triangle Real Estate and Construction Company as local company was to make sure our own raw materials remained in the country to be used by the people.

Minister Mawien added that, the agreement was going to be based in three region of the country which was Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bar El- Ghazal Regions.

In the same event, Ambassador Arop Deng Kuol the Chief Executive Officer of Triangle Real Estate and Construction Company said it was important that all South Sudanese both inthe diaspora and at home to redirect their energy to mobilize investors to the country toward development.

“More importantly, the industrial park would add value to minerals and commodities for export into our regional and international markets.”

“This will facilitate the country’s share in regional market and promote the vision of Africa industrialization and integrated market,” he added.

He said his company had undertaken development of Industrial Parkinboth Equatoria, Bahr EI-Ghazal and Upper Nile respectively.

According to Amb. Deng the Industrial Park would create employment for unemployed youth, boost none-oil revenue in addition to its main function of structural transformation of the economy.

He said both the Ministry and his company would jointly mobilize International and national Financial Institutions for development of this important sector that would boost revenue generation by diversifying the economy.

“The country should make its dreams expressed in vision 2040 and a real development of natural and human resources should be achieved for a sustainable peace in the regional,” he concluded.