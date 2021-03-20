Ministry signs agreement with Aviation Company

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Ministry of Roads yesterday signed an agreement with a consultancy firm, the Aviation Solution UK Ltdin Juba to run air-traffic management system in the country.

The event was attended by officials from the concerned Ministry and departments such as the undersecretary, Technical Advisor, and the representatives from Civil Aviation Authority.

In the opening remarks, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads, Captain Jalling Deloro welcomed the move made by the Aviation Solution International-UK Ltd to sign the contract with the Ministry.

He stated that the agreement will give Aviation Solution International (ASI) a go ahead to install the equipment for controlling the air space and other necessary equipment at the airport.

“A long journey starts with a single step, therefore we have made a step today,” Mr.Deloro said.

He mentioned that the initiative will create safety in the Aviation sector in the country.

The director of Aviation Solution International UK Ltd Paul Hinchciffe mentioned that his company is working with more than 30 countries in the world due to their nature of services.

“We need to work with the young people mostly the youth of South Sudan,” Paul appealed.

The Minister of Roads Madut Biar Yel explained that the ASI-UK earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transport on March 14th 2019 with an enormous list of scope of work to be carried out by them in South Sudan Civil Aviation.

“The scope of work, in general, will cover a large-scale area of performance both manpower and the infrastructure in the Civil Aviation Authority in South Sudan with intention of upgrading services to the standard of the ICAO,” he added.

“The Minister of Transport hereby declare the work of the Aviation Solution International(ASI-UK) officially after signing this contract immediately, and we wish you all the best in our country,” he said. 

He assured the ASI- UKof their cooperation both by the staff in the Ministry of Roads and the CHEC, the contractor of the Air Traffic Management system (ATM) in South Sudan.

He urged the ASI- UK Ltd to bring good equipment to be install in the Air Traffic Management system (ATM).

“I have directed all my senior staff and the Civil Aviation Authority to cooperate inorder for us to achieve our goal of improving and upgrading the Aviation sector,” Madut said.

The representative of South Sudan Civil Authority Stephen Romba welcomed the move and cautioned the ASI-UK Ltd to use standard materials in the airport.

“Government working policies are in place only the challenging part is the regulation of the policies,”Romba said.

However, the Technical advisor in the Ministry of Roads Captain David. M. Hassanmentioned that the Ministry of Roads has faced a lot of challenges coupled with the crisis in 2013 and 2016.

“We are far behind in Aviation therefore the initiative of contracting consultancy company (ASI- UK LTD) will help in upgrading the aviation standard in the country,” Mr. Hassan said.

