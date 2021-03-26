jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 26th, 2021
Ministry road closed whole day for unknown reasons

By correspondent

The road to the Main Ministry has been closed down due to unknown reasons.

According to some reports this morning (yesterday) the disabled soldiers surrounded off the Ministry of Finance demanding for their arrears.

Civil servants have not been paid on time as the situation currently stands, with some government workers going for more than six months without salaries.

Last month deputy Minister of Finance Agok Makur promised to pay three months’ salaries of all the outstanding arrears tocivil servants but only a month was paid. Some have gone for more than eight months without pay.

It is not clear what actually transpired at the Ministry thereafter.

